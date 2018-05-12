Rafa, how often do you meet Mike Ashley?

Media player
Rafa Benitez interviewed by radio listener Albert Matthewson
When BBC Newcastle's Matthew Raisbeck could not make it to Rafa Benitez's press conference ahead of the Magpies game with Chelsea, Total Sport listener Albert Matthewson was invited to take his place.
The Newcastle United fan, from Wooler in Northumberland, is a regular caller to the show and had a couple of pressing questions that he wanted to put to the club's manager.
12 May 2018
