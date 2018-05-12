'I can't remember a time without pain'

Media player
Gateshead teenager calls for better ME understanding
ME sufferer Laura Northmore says she lives in pain every day.
On International ME Awareness Day, the 19-year-old from Gateshead has called for a better understanding of the difficulties she and thousands of others face.
12 May 2018
