The giant flags inspiring Newcastle

Rafa Benitez says giant flags help inspire his Newcastle team
Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez says huge banners in the crowd have an impact on his players because they can feel the passion of the fans.
Wor Flags created their biggest banner yet for the final game of the 2017/18 season.
14 May 2018
