Cars under water as pipe bursts

Video

A street in Newburn, Newcastle, is under water after a pipe burst.

Northumbrian Water says it has switched off the supply and diversions are in place following the "major incident".

In video footage posted on social media, cars can be seen almost completely submerged.

Newburn Bridge Road was closed to traffic while emergency services dealt with the flooding.

Fire crews from Newcastle, Washington, Gosforth and Byker were called in.

People have also been asked to avoid the area completely if possible.