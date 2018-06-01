Royal honour for Jewish WWII veteran

Video

Mordaunt Cohen, from Sunderland, joined the army after hearing about the plight of Jewish people in Nazi Germany.

He served in Burma (now Myanmar) with 251 West African Heavy Anti-Aircraft Unit, commanding Nigerian volunteers.

After the war he became chairman of the Association of Jewish Ex-Servicemen, and worked to ensure the memory of the thousands of Jewish soldiers who served in the British Army was not forgotten.

At the age of 101 he has now been appointed MBE for services to World War Two education.