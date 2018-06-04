Leaping dolphins delight family
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Dolphins filmed leaping near family's boat

A pod of dolphins surprised a family by swimming and leaping alongside their boat off the coast of Northumberland.

The footage was captured by Tamsin Bowron and other family members on 1 June near Boulmer.

The family says they didn't expect the dolphins to get so close and that it seemed the marine creatures did not want to leave their side.

  • 04 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Are captive dolphins 'happy'?