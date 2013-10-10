Video
Grant allows charity tailoring clothes for disabled people to expand
A charity which offers tailoring solutions for people with disabilities is to expand, thanks to a grant from BBC Children In Need.
Swindon's Dressability works to produce and alter garments for people with a disability, so they can wear what they want, regardless of their body shape.
The organisation, which has previously only offered services to adults, has been awarded £8,000 by the BBC charity, which will allow it to offer tailoring for children.
Manager Sharon Tombs said the money would also help "increase awareness" of the charity.
