Grant allows charity tailoring clothes for disabled people to expand

Video

A charity which offers tailoring solutions for people with disabilities is to expand, thanks to a grant from BBC Children In Need.

Swindon's Dressability works to produce and alter garments for people with a disability, so they can wear what they want, regardless of their body shape.

The organisation, which has previously only offered services to adults, has been awarded £8,000 by the BBC charity, which will allow it to offer tailoring for children.

Manager Sharon Tombs said the money would also help "increase awareness" of the charity.