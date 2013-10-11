Military personnel move to Wiltshire raises concerns

Video

Over the next few years, the military is expected to spend £850m as it transfers nearly 4,000 troops from Germany to Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire.

It will mean that by 2020 the county will be home to almost half the British army.

Concerns have been raised about the impact an influx of service personnel will have on towns and villages.

Councillor Linda Packard said the "additional impact" on train services will make it "impossible for people to travel".