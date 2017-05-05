Video

Pat Davies was raising money for a school but said she wanted to go slower to enjoy the scenery.

An 83-year-old grandmother has taken a ride on what is thought to be the world's fastest zip wire in Snowdonia.

Pat Davies, from Trowbridge, said she "wanted it to go slower so I could see the scenery".

She took up the challenge to raise money for Larkhill School, which is a school for children with severe learning difficulties.