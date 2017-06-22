Drink driver caught speeding at 146mph on M4

Video

A drink driver caught speeding at nearly 150mph on the M4 has been banned from driving.

Billy James Rich, from Highworth, was behind the wheel of a black BMW in the early hours of Wednesday when he overtook an unmarked police car at speed on the A350.

After heading on to the motorway, he was clocked doing 146mph (235km/h) by officers before being pulled over near Chippenham.

The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to drink driving and speeding.

During a hearing at Swindon Magistrates' Court he was disqualified from driving for 22 months and fined £692.

PC Andy Lee said: "His actions put himself, other drivers and road users in danger."