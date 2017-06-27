Barbecue on 200-year-old tombstone 'disgraceful', vicar says

Video

The vicar of a church where a 200-year-old tombstone was used for a barbeque, has called the act "disgraceful".

The group responsible, some of whom are believed to be homeless, were photographed on Saturday cooking sausages in St John's churchyard in Devizes, Wiltshire.

They claim they had permission from the church and were not being disrespectful as it was not a "recent grave".

But Revd Canon Paul Richardson, said permission was "categorically" not given and it was "disgraceful" graves were "being shown such disrespect".