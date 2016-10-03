Becky Godden's mother 'wants her remains reunited'

Video

Becky Godden was murdered by Christopher Halliwell in 2003. Her family held her funeral but three years ago police uncovered more of her remains.

Karen Edwards, Becky's mother, says the police told her in March the DNA tests would take a matter of weeks.

But she is still waiting for them to be released.

Wiltshire Police said once the tests are complete and it has been confirmed the remains belong to Becky, they will be in a position to return them to her family.