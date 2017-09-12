Media player
MoD tank crushes quad bike found on Salisbury Plain
An army tank has crushed a quad bike found on Salisbury Plain, in a bid to tackle illegal off-roaders.
The MoD said there had been a "massive increase in off-roaders on motorcycles and 4X4 vehicles" on MoD land "which was both dangerous and illegal".
The Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) tweeted that it had "exercised" its "right to crush it".
12 Sep 2017
