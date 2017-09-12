MoD tank crushes quad bike
MoD tank crushes quad bike found on Salisbury Plain

An army tank has crushed a quad bike found on Salisbury Plain, in a bid to tackle illegal off-roaders.

The MoD said there had been a "massive increase in off-roaders on motorcycles and 4X4 vehicles" on MoD land "which was both dangerous and illegal".

The Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) tweeted that it had "exercised" its "right to crush it".

