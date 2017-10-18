Video

Jurors in the trial of a man accused of tampering with his wife's parachute have been shown videos of how the alleged sabotage could have taken place in a toilet cubicle in just over five minutes.

Victoria Cilliers, 40, suffered multiple injuries in a 4,000ft fall at Netheravon Airfield, Wiltshire in 2015.

Emile Cilliers, 37, denies attempting to murder his former Army officer wife.

Two demonstration videos of a parachute expert recreating the alleged sabotage were shown at Winchester Crown Court.