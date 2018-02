Video

A 10-year-old girl from Wiltshire has launched a business making and selling candles out of beeswax.

Charlotte Hill from Bradford-on-Avon began crafting the candles out of wax collected from her grandfather's hives.

The idea started when her sister had a school project to start a business with £10.

The venture has been so successful, Charlotte now collects wax from other local farms to keep up with supply.