Military jet has near miss with gliders
A military jet had a near miss when it flew through a group of paragliders in Wiltshire.

The incident happened when the Royal Navy Hawk T1 was on a practice bombing run at a nearby military range in January.

An official investigation found the jet pilot had not been briefed that paragliders were in the airspace prior to his flight.

