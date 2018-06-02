Silent disco at Salisbury Cathedral

Media player
Salisbury Cathedral visitors don headphones for silent disco
Visitors to the city of Salisbury have been donning their headphones and dancing at a silent disco held at its cathedral.
Scores of people wearing headphones moved and grooved to disco classics in the East Wing of Trinity Chapel.
It is the first time the cathedral has hosted an event of this kind.
A spokesperson for the cathedral said its was a "perfect, if unusual way to explore heritage, history and faith".
02 Jun 2018
