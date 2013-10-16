Armed police respond to Knaresborough High Street hoax

Video

Hoax calls brought the centre of a North Yorkshire market town to a standstill as armed police responded to what they believed was an "immediate threat" to the public.

Police said the incident in Knaresborough was based on "malicious" calls to themselves and a neighbouring force.

The High Street was closed for about four hours and pupils at a nearby school were asked to stay inside.

An investigation has been launched.

Amateur cameraman Connor Smith captured footage of police in the street.