Armed police respond to Knaresborough High Street hoax
Hoax calls brought the centre of a North Yorkshire market town to a standstill as armed police responded to what they believed was an "immediate threat" to the public.
Police said the incident in Knaresborough was based on "malicious" calls to themselves and a neighbouring force.
The High Street was closed for about four hours and pupils at a nearby school were asked to stay inside.
An investigation has been launched.
Amateur cameraman Connor Smith captured footage of police in the street.
16 Oct 2013
