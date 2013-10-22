Video
North Yorkshire wildlife photographer's long wait for 'special moments'
An award-winning wildlife photographer from Scarborough has said that sitting for hours outdoors is the key to getting images that capture "special moments".
Steve Race's picture of two gannets at Bempton Cliffs in East Yorkshire was recently commended at the prestigious Wildlife Photography of the Year Awards.
His work was selected from more than 46,000 entries from around the world.
Photographs copyright Steve Race.
-
22 Oct 2013
- From the section York & North Yorkshire