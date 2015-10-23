Video
North Yorkshire Police sergeant's depression triggered by job
A North Yorkshire Police officer talks about his depression which was triggered when faced with the grieving parents of a boy in a mortuary.
Sgt Ed Simpson is leading a mental health scheme at the force to help colleagues who may be struggling as a result of traumatic experiences in their work.
Research from mental health charity Mind has found thousands of emergency service workers had depression or similar problems.
