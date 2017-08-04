CCTV of car towing man in wheelchair in Harrogate released

Video

CCTV footage of a man in a wheelchair being towed by a car has been released by police.

William MacPherson, 28, was captured holding on to the back of the Hyundai Coupe, which was driven by 20-year-old Michael Ward, while being dragged along a number of streets in Harrogate in January.

The pair were both sentenced at Harrogate Magistrates Court last month.

North Yorkshire Police said the pair had "acted selfishly and dangerously" with no regard for road safety.