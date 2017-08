Video

A man has walked away from a 200mph (322km/h) crash while attempting to break the UK land speed record.

David Tremayne, 64, from Darlington, reached a top speed of 296mph (476km/h) at Elvington airfield before losing control when the parachute fired.

Mr Tremayne climbed out of the car with just a cut to his finger.

Footage courtesy of Team Duo Stay Gold