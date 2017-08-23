Video
Scarborough flash flood turns streets into rivers
Roads in a North Yorkshire seaside town turned to rivers after a flash flood hit the region.
Water flowed down Eastborough and West Sandgate in Scarborough, with North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service warning of standing water elsewhere in the town.
Miles Jackson, from the Festival of Fun store, said: "The sky turned black, it was like it was midnight, then we just had a deluge of water come down the street."
23 Aug 2017
- From the section York & North Yorkshire