A rare Sumatran tiger is born at a North Yorkshire zoo

A rare Sumatran tiger born has been born at a North Yorkshire zoo.

The tiger, whose sex has not yet been established, was born to mother Surya and father Bawa just after 18:00 BST on Friday.

It is the fourth cub to be born at Flamingo Land zoo in more than 20 years with triplets being born to the same breeding pair in 2014.

In the 1970s, there were 1,000 Sumatran tigers in the wild but there are now believed to be around 300.