Video
John Jeffries, 95, returned to the Netherlands to re-enact a wartime jump
John Jeffries, a 95-year-old ex-paratrooper, took to the skies again to remember his comrades, he said.
Mr Jeffries, from Richmond, was shot and captured after he undertook the original jump into the Battle of Arnhem in September 1944.
Operation Market Garden during World War Two saw Allied forces land behind German lines where they were defeated after days of fighting.
-
15 Sep 2017
- From the section York & North Yorkshire