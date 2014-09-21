A 95-year-old former paratrooper takes to the skies again
John Jeffries, 95, returned to the Netherlands to re-enact a wartime jump

John Jeffries, a 95-year-old ex-paratrooper, took to the skies again to remember his comrades, he said.

Mr Jeffries, from Richmond, was shot and captured after he undertook the original jump into the Battle of Arnhem in September 1944.

Operation Market Garden during World War Two saw Allied forces land behind German lines where they were defeated after days of fighting.

