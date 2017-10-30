Stolen taxi in 100mph police chase

Video

CCTV footage has been released of the moment a man stole a taxi and then led police on a 100mph pursuit along a dual carriageway before crashing.

Luke Kilminster took the taxi from outside York railway station on 27 September while the driver was loading a passenger's luggage into the boot.

He then sped through the city centre on to the A64 before crashing into the back of another car, British Transport Police said.

The 31-year-old, of Elm Court, Hemsley, North Yorkshire, fled to a nearby field where he was found by police.

Kilminster was jailed at York Crown Court for two years and handed a four-year driving ban after admitting a number of offences, including dangerous driving.