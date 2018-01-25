Volunteers support city's homeless women

Media player
York project supplies sanitary products to city's rough sleepers
Volunteers from the Lunar Project in York are supplying the city's homeless women with sanitary products.
Latest government figures show the city has the highest number of rough sleepers in Yorkshire.
The report covering autumn 2017, said 29 people were sleeping on the city's streets.
25 Jan 2018
