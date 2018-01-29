Media player
Rare hawfinches captured on film in North Yorkshire
A wildlife artist has captured rare footage of a large colony of hawfinches at a stately home in North Yorkshire.
About 100 hawfinches have taken up residence at The Yorkshire Arboretum, near Castle Howard.
Wildlife artist Robert E Fuller filmed them throughout December.
29 Jan 2018
