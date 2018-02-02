Media player
Rescued seal pups released back into wild
Four seal pups are released back into the wild after they were rescued from a beach near Whitby during rough weather last autumn.
Artemis, Aphrodite, Athena and Herma had to be brought up to a healthy weight by staff at Scarborough's Sea Life Centre before they could be released.
02 Feb 2018
