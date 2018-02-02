Rescued seal pups released back into wild
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rescued seal pups released back into wild

Four seal pups are released back into the wild after they were rescued from a beach near Whitby during rough weather last autumn.

Artemis, Aphrodite, Athena and Herma had to be brought up to a healthy weight by staff at Scarborough's Sea Life Centre before they could be released.