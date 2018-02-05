Media player
York chip shop sells battered Creme Eggs for charity
Pete Abrams is selling battered Cadbury Creme Eggs to raise money for the charity which helped his family after their baby was stillborn.
York Sands (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death) will benefit from the sale of every egg which are proving popular with customers at the chip shop in Heworth.
05 Feb 2018
