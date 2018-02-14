Video

The imposition of a charge for plastic bags in shops and supermarkets around the UK had an "almost overnight" effect on waste at sea, says a veteran seaman.

Wetherby Whaler skipper Brian Clarkson says the bag charge, which began in 2015, was like "someone had flipped a switch" when it came to reducing the amount of waste at sea.

However, Mr Clarkson, who has worked on the water for 50 years, says there are still many problems to tackle.