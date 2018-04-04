From pulling pints to feeding sharks
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Marcus Kitching-Howe on feeding sharks in the Bahamas

Marcus Kitching-Howe, originally from Stokesley in North Yorkshire, is a PADI master scuba instructor and shark feeder trainer.

Originally a barman at The Black Horse in Swainby, his passion for life underwater has seen him travel the world and work with Hollywood stars.

Marcus now manages a dive shop in Malta but prior to that spent several years feeding sharks in the Bahamas.

  • 04 Apr 2018