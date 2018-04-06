Media player
Girls rescued from Whitby cliffs by helicopter
Two teenage girls have been rescued by a coastguard helicopter after getting cut off by an incoming tide on a beach.
The teenagers telephoned 999 at around 17:15 BST, on Thursday, from Whitby beach, North Yorkshire.
A coastguard officer waded to the girls before the girls were winched onboard the helicopter and taken to a nearby landing site.
The pair did not need medical attention, said the coastguard.
