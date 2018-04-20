The fox who made friends with two badgers
Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary fox befriends badgers

Orphans Phoebe the fox and badgers Bella and Betty are being brought up together at Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary after being abandoned.

It is hoped they will eventually be released back into the wild.

