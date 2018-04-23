Books to provide 'escapism' for homeless

Media player
Bookcase For All: Books donated to the homeless in York
A charity hands out books to vulnerable people in York in an attempt to provide some "escapism" for those sleeping rough.
Bookcase For All offers free novels at the Spurriergate Centre on the first and third Tuesday of each month.
23 Apr 2018
