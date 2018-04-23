Man who swore at speed cameras jailed

Video

A driver caught swearing at speed cameras three times in less than a week has been jailed for eight months.

Timothy Hill, 67, was pictured making rude gestures as he drove along the A19 in North Yorkshire in December.

Police discovered he had a device fitted in his car to jam the cameras that he later tried to destroy when officers began investigating.

Hill, of Old Mill Lane, Grassington, near Skipton, admitted four counts of perverting the course of justice.