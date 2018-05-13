Is this Britain's most scenic bus route?

Media player
Leeds to Whitby: Britain's most scenic bus route?
As Britain votes for its most scenic bus route, let's take a trip on-board one of the finalists to see what it has to offer.
The 840 Leeds to Whitby service takes four hours to reach the coast, taking in historic York on the way before crossing the North York Moors National Park.
The competition is backed by bus operators and the winner is announced at the end of May.
13 May 2018
