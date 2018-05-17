Video

A decade-long project to refurbish York Minster's vast expanse of medieval stained glass has finally reached its completion.

All 311 glass panels were removed from the 600-year-old Great East Window in 2008, with each piece then meticulously conserved.

The work has been part of an £11.5m round of improvements which also included work by stonemasons to repair and replace hundreds of stones at the cathedral's East End.