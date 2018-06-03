Video

It is 25 years since Scarborough's Holbeck Hall hotel collapsed into the sea after a landslip.

Over the course of three days, starting on 3 June 1993, an estimated one million tonnes of sandy, silty clay fell in to the North Sea.

Locals and the world's media descended on the spectacle as the thirty-bed hotel inched towards its watery fate.

The British Geological Survey said the likely cause of the landslip was a combination of factors including heavy rainfall, poor drainage and the local geology.