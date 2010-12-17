A blanket of snow covers Belfast
Video

Aerial footage of Belfast's blanket of snow

Belfast and much of Northern Ireland has been covered in a blanket in snow.

The snowfall is the largest in 25 years according to meteorologists.

All three of Northern Ireland's airports have been affected and hundreds of schools have had to close.

