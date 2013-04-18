'Cod fraud' uncovered by BBC NI food sample tests

Video

Food tests commissioned for BBC Northern Ireland have found some products labelled as cod did not contain any cod at all.

The BBC asked Belfast's Institute for Global Food Security to examine 30 foods after the recent horsemeat scare.

Beef and lamb samples were all found to be clear, but two out of 10 products labelled as cod did not contain any traces of that fish whatsoever.

BBC Northern Ireland business correspondent Julian O'Neill reports.