Video
Attorney General to review decision not to prosecute Gerry Adams
Attorney General John Larkin is to review a decision not to prosecute Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams for allegedly withholding information about his brother.
Liam Adams was convicted last week of raping and abusing his daughter, Áine, over a six-year period in the 1970s.
Director of Public Prosecutions Barra McGrory asked for a review of the decision not to prosecute Gerry Adams.
Paul Givan, chairman of Stormont's justice committee, welcomed Mr McGrory's decision to review the case.
Conor Macauley reports.
-
07 Oct 2013
- From the section Northern Ireland