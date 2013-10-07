Attorney General to review decision not to prosecute Gerry Adams

Video

Attorney General John Larkin is to review a decision not to prosecute Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams for allegedly withholding information about his brother.

Liam Adams was convicted last week of raping and abusing his daughter, Áine, over a six-year period in the 1970s.

Director of Public Prosecutions Barra McGrory asked for a review of the decision not to prosecute Gerry Adams.

Paul Givan, chairman of Stormont's justice committee, welcomed Mr McGrory's decision to review the case.

Conor Macauley reports.