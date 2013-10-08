Health Minister Edwin Poots: "Áine Adams was let down"

Video

Health Minister Edwin Poots has said that Áine Adams was let down "by the RUC, she was let down by her uncle, Gerry Adams, and she has been let down, to some extent, by the PSNI."

Gerry Adams' brother Liam was convicted last week of raping and abusing his daughter, Áine, in the 1970s.

The comments come as Attorney General John Larkin is to review a decision not to prosecute Gerry Adams for allegedly withholding information on his brother Liam.

Mr Poots was speaking in response to a question in the chamber from Ulster Unionist MLA Michael McGimpsey.