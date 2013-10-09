Video
Woman's abortion 'ordeal' considered by NI health officials
Senior health officials are considering the case of a woman who went from Northern Ireland to England for an abortion because her baby had no chance of survival.
Sarah Ewart had contacted the BBC's Nolan Show to highlight her experience.
Health Minister Edwin Poots said he had asked his officials to consider the case to ensure "everything has been done that we would expect to be done".
He was speaking to BBC Newsline's Stephen Watson.
