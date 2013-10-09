Video
Woman tells of abortion 'ordeal'
A woman from Northern Ireland has been speaking about how she had to travel to London to have an abortion after being told her baby was not going to live.
Sarah Ewart was speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's Stephen Nolan before having a termination in London.
BBC Northern Ireland health correspondent Marie-Louise Connolly reports.
Her story will be featured on The Nolan Show on BBC One Northern Ireland on Wednesday.
