Alexandra Park
Kevin Kearney's killing 'callous and cold-blooded murder'

Police have described the killing of a man in north Belfast as a "callous and cold-blooded murder".

Kevin Kearney's body was found in a lake in Alexandra Park on Wednesday afternoon. He had been shot.

Mr Kearney was 46 and a father of four, and lived at Dunmore Avenue close to the park, which is off the Antrim Road.

BBC Northern Ireland home affairs correspondent Vincent Kearney reports.

