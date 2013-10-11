Video
PM: Investing in Northern Ireland 'makes good business sense'
Prime Minister David Cameron has said he makes no apology for making a "sales pitch" for Northern Ireland at an investment conference being held in Belfast.
Mr Cameron added that he was passionate about what was on offer, encouraging businesses to invest in Northern Ireland as it makes "good business sense".
The investment conference is the first event of its kind in Northern Ireland, since the global downturn began in 2008.
