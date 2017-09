Video

A County Down woman has been speaking at her disappointment at the suspended sentence given to a travel agent who defrauded her of £5,500.

Anna Bowles paid Kathy Ward at La Mon Travel £5,500 for a trip to Florida for her family and was told she was not due to receive any money back.

Kathy Ward, 40, from Tollymore Brae in Newcastle, admitted 80 charges relating to La Mon Travel in Downpatrick.