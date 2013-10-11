Video
Fraudulent Downpatrick travel agent gets suspended term
A County Down travel agent who defrauded customers, airlines and cruise companies out of more than £110,000 has been given a suspended sentence.
Kathy Ward, 40, from Tollymore Brae in Newcastle, admitted 80 charges relating to La Mon Travel in Downpatrick.
Her solicitor Niall Murphy, read a statement outside Downpatrick Court from Ms Ward, where she sincerely apologises unreservedly to customers who were affected.
-
11 Oct 2013
- From the section Northern Ireland