Fraudulent Downpatrick travel agent gets suspended term

A County Down travel agent who defrauded customers, airlines and cruise companies out of more than £110,000 has been given a suspended sentence.

Kathy Ward, 40, from Tollymore Brae in Newcastle, admitted 80 charges relating to La Mon Travel in Downpatrick.

Her solicitor Niall Murphy, read a statement outside Downpatrick Court from Ms Ward, where she sincerely apologises unreservedly to customers who were affected.