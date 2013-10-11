Barry McCrory: Police issue warning about Londonderry murder

Video

Police investigating the murder of Barry McCrory in Derry on Thursday have released the name of a man they want to speak to.

In an unusual move, officers have requested information on the whereabouts of 58-year-old Kieran McLaughlin.

Mr McCrory, who was 35, was shot dead at a flat in Shipquay Street on Thursday morning.

Several hundred people, including the family of Barry McCrory, gathered at Guildhall Square on Friday to say "no to violence".

Keiron Tourish reports.